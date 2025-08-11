Pakistan ensures equality, justice, respect to all citizens irrespective of any faith: Azam Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that the National Minority Day is a solemn reminder of our shared responsibility to ensure that every citizen of Pakistan enjoys equality, justice, and respect, irrespective of faith.

In a message on the Minority Day here on Monday, he said founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned a state (Pakistan) where religion would never hinder the rights, dignity, or equal standing of its people.

Moreover, the teachings of islam call upon us to safeguard the rights of all communities, promote harmony, and uphold justice without exception, he added.

"Let us pledge to build a Pakistan where diversity is celebrated, unity is our strength, and justice remains our guiding principle", he concluded.