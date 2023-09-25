Open Menu

Chairman Lahore Board Orders Action Against 'Booti Mafia'

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 08:14 PM

The Chairman Board of Intermeidate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore Agha Muhammad Ali has ordered strict action against the 'Booti Mafia' (cheaters) during the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Second Annual Examination 2023 across Punjab

Chemistry and General Science examination were held across all educational boards on Monday.
As many as 32 candidates were booked under unfair means cases, while 10 were apprehended for impersonating for others and handed over to the local police.


In Lahore Board, 14 candidates were caught cheating while 3 were held for impersonation, one candidate each was apprehended in cheating and impersonation cases in Multan and Rawalpindi boards.
Two candidates were implicated in impersonation cases besides one under cheating at the examination center in Sargodha Board.
Chairman BISE Lahore has directed Secretary BISE and Controller of Examination Irfan Ali to ensure strict invigilation at the examination centers and eradicate 'Booti Mafia'.

