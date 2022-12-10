UrduPoint.com

Chairman NDMA Meets With Executive Director Of ADPC

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 01:33 PM

Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADPC

Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, the Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Pakistan met with Mr. Hans Guttman the Executive Director of Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC) in Bangkok

A three-member delegation of Pakistan led by the Chairman NDMA visited ADPC Headquarters in Bangkok on the invitation of Mr. Hans Guttman and participated in a session.
Both discussed the prospects for enhanced future co-operation in various fields between the two organizations for strengthening the disaster management system in Pakistan.
Chairman NDMA appreciated the support ADPC has been providing to Pakistan throughout the difficult times and asked for expansion of the scopes in each portfolios to make it more accessible and usable for vulnerable communities.

While highlighting areas of future cooperation with Pakistan’s planned new National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), he stressed upon the need on developing mutual intellectual and academic fora as a collective approach towards disaster mitigation and disaster risk reduction, which were agreed to be included in potential projects.
ADPC presented account of their ongoing and planned projects and initiatives in the field of disaster risk reduction within Pakistan and across the region.

Mr. Hans Guttman assured to provide full support through ADPC to strengthen disaster preparedness and response mechanism of NDMA through training human resource and knowledge exchange and technological assistance.

