Chairman PHA Visit Murree To Inspect Beautification Work

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2022 | 08:02 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood accompanied by Kamran Lashari on Saturday visited Murree to inspect beautification work and directed the officers to further uplift Green belts, roads and parks of the popular hill station.

Director General, PHA Rawalpindi Xenia Humayoun and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The PHA officers briefed the Chairman about different beautification projects.

Asif Mehmood directed the officers to accelerate pace of work to complete the projects within shortest possible time frame and formulate a comprehensive plan to further enhance beauty of the hill station.

The Chairman visited different areas and also planted saplings under monsoon plantation campaign.

The Chairman said, "We are making efforts for beautification of Murree." Under the project, the beautification of different roads and parks of the city would also be ensured, he added.

He said, joint efforts would be made by all the departments concerned for beautification of the city and it would be made a more attractive and beautiful area.

Kamran Lashari also appreciated performance of PHA Rawalpindi and beautification work done by the authority.

