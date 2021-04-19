UrduPoint.com
Chairman Sailani Welfare Trust Bashir Farooqi Calls On Governor Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Sailani Welfare Trust Maulana Bashir Ahmad Farooqi called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor's House here on Monday.

Talking to the Maulana Bashir Farooqi, the Governor Sindh said that arrangements should be made for Sehri and Iftar for the deserving people in view of the holy month of Ramazan.

He said the government's "Pana-Gahas"" and "No-one should sleep hungry" programs were the beginning of the establishment of a welfare state.

He said that Ehsaas "No One should sleep hungry" program" would be a model in Pakistan as well as for the whole world.

The Governor Sindh recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the Ehsass Sailani Langar Scheme in October 2019.

Over 100 Langhar Centers were set up in the first phase of the Poverty Eradication Program and this scheme is extended to other areas, he said.

The Governor Sindh said that islam is a religion of peace and security and a religion that promotes love and brotherhood among human beings.

He said that Islam has always opposed violence and terrorism and called for the promotion of peace and security. Maulana Bashir Ahmad Farooqi said that he and every member of his team has always strived to give full rights to the deserving people so that they too can become useful members of the society and support their families.

