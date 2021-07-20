UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Senate For Understanding True Teaching Of Holy Islamic Festival

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:21 PM

Chairman Senate for understanding true teaching of holy Islamic festival

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani while congratulating the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha said that in the present times the importance of understanding the true teachings of this holy Islamic festival has grew

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) : Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani while congratulating the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha said that in the present times the importance of understanding the true teachings of this holy Islamic festival has grew.

In his message, the Chairman Senate said that we should work for the development and prosperity of the country, keeping all our interests, priorities and prejudices behind, said a statement issued.

While celebrating Eid-ul-Adha, we should also remember our neighbors, brothers, needy, poor and keep no one deprived of the joys of this holy occasion.

Today on this occasion we must also remember the architects and defenders of the homeland who have sacrificed their lives for the great cause of protection, development and prosperity of the beloved homeland.

The Senate Chairman also called for strict adherence to safety measures during Eid-ul-Adha, to curb the spread of the Corona Virus.

He said it was important to take care of each other to prevent the spread of the Pandemic.

The Chairman Senate also prayed for speedy recovery of those affected by the Covid-19.

He lauded the efforts of Health Workers and other agencies and appealed to the people to ensure strict implementation of SOPs issued by the government and play their role in making the society safer.

*

Related Topics

Senate Poor All Government Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Motorcyclist killed in a road accident

58 seconds ago

South Korean climber feared dead after historic Pa ..

59 seconds ago

Nobel Foundation divests funds linked to oil

1 minute ago

Coronavirus Delta Variant Now Represents 83% of 'S ..

5 minutes ago

Belarus Does Not Plan to Close Embassies in EU Cou ..

5 minutes ago

EU Warns Poland Over Potential Sanctions If Warsaw ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.