Chairman Senate for understanding true teaching of holy Islamic festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) : Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani while congratulating the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha said that in the present times the importance of understanding the true teachings of this holy Islamic festival has grew.

In his message, the Chairman Senate said that we should work for the development and prosperity of the country, keeping all our interests, priorities and prejudices behind, said a statement issued.

While celebrating Eid-ul-Adha, we should also remember our neighbors, brothers, needy, poor and keep no one deprived of the joys of this holy occasion.

Today on this occasion we must also remember the architects and defenders of the homeland who have sacrificed their lives for the great cause of protection, development and prosperity of the beloved homeland.

The Senate Chairman also called for strict adherence to safety measures during Eid-ul-Adha, to curb the spread of the Corona Virus.

He said it was important to take care of each other to prevent the spread of the Pandemic.

The Chairman Senate also prayed for speedy recovery of those affected by the Covid-19.

He lauded the efforts of Health Workers and other agencies and appealed to the people to ensure strict implementation of SOPs issued by the government and play their role in making the society safer.

