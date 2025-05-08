Chairman WAPDA Visits Neelum Jhelum Project Following Indian Attack On Dam Structure
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In the wake of brutal attack by India on Dam structure of Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project yesterday, Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) on Thursday visited the Dam site located at Nauseri near Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
The visit was aimed at observing and assessing the damages done to the structures, installations and staff residential camp besides boasting the morale of WAPDA officers and officials performing their duties at the Dam site, said a press release.
Acting Member Power WAPDA and CEO Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Company Muhammad Arfan Miana, Chief Engineer/PD Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project and Chief Engineer (Operation and Maintenance) were also present on the occasion.
During the detailed visit of the Dam, De-sanders and Intake, the Chairman was apprised that the Indian shelling which started at 1:15 a.m. on May 7, continued for about six hours till 7:15 a.m. Consequently, hydraulic power unit 1 of intake gates was damaged in addition to reinforcement concrete structure at De-sander 1 and 3.
Residential camp was also targeted including ambulance and medical facility. The Chairman was also briefed about the efforts made by the WAPDA officials for securing the critical equipment installed at the dam structure and the control room.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman strongly condemned the Indian attack on Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project, adding that International laws including protocol additional to the Geneva Convention 12 August 1949 does not allow waging attack on water structures even during the full-scale war between two states.
He also appreciated the courage and devotion of the WAPDA officers and officials in line of their duties.
It is important to note that Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project was completed in 2018 on River Neelum in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The Project comprises of three main components - a Dam at Nauseri, an underground Waterway System consisting of 52-Km long tunnels and an underground Power House at Chattar Kalas. After its completion, the Project contributed 19.562 billion units of green and clean electricity to the National Grid.
