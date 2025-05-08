Rawalpindi Police, 1122, Civil Defence conduct joint mock exercise

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police, Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence on Thursday conducted a mock exercise at the Police Lines Headquarters in the wake of prevailing security situation in the country.

“The aim of the mock exercise is to improve preparedness for coordinated and immediate response in any emergency situation,” the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The personnel of Rawalpindi Police, Elite Force, 1122, Bomb Disposal Squad and Civil Defence conducted mock exercises of joint operational operations in emergency situations.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani said the best training and preparation to deal with any emergency situation was the basic principle of Punjab Police. The Rawalpindi Police were always ready to deal with any emergency situation, he added.