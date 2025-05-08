Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police, 1122, Civil Defence Conduct Joint Mock Exercise

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Rawalpindi Police, 1122, Civil Defence conduct joint mock exercise

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police, Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence on Thursday conducted a mock exercise at the Police Lines Headquarters in the wake of prevailing security situation in the country.

“The aim of the mock exercise is to improve preparedness for coordinated and immediate response in any emergency situation,” the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The personnel of Rawalpindi Police, Elite Force, 1122, Bomb Disposal Squad and Civil Defence conducted mock exercises of joint operational operations in emergency situations.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani said the best training and preparation to deal with any emergency situation was the basic principle of Punjab Police. The Rawalpindi Police were always ready to deal with any emergency situation, he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

11 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

19 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

19 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

19 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

19 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

19 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

19 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

20 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

20 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

20 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan