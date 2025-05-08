Rawalpindi Police, 1122, Civil Defence Conduct Joint Mock Exercise
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police, Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence on Thursday conducted a mock exercise at the Police Lines Headquarters in the wake of prevailing security situation in the country.
“The aim of the mock exercise is to improve preparedness for coordinated and immediate response in any emergency situation,” the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
The personnel of Rawalpindi Police, Elite Force, 1122, Bomb Disposal Squad and Civil Defence conducted mock exercises of joint operational operations in emergency situations.
City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani said the best training and preparation to deal with any emergency situation was the basic principle of Punjab Police. The Rawalpindi Police were always ready to deal with any emergency situation, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi Police, 1122, Civil Defence conduct joint mock exercise5 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman warns of strong response to Indian aggression5 minutes ago
-
SBBWUP staff, students protest against Indian attacks5 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 21 law breakers5 minutes ago
-
PBM charts preemptive aid plan amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions5 minutes ago
-
IUB VC promises better facilities for students5 minutes ago
-
Punjab orders immediate closure of all educational institutions5 minutes ago
-
3 women arrested for Rs.12.5m theft case5 minutes ago
-
DIGP South assures justice after police assault on elderly citizen in Saddar5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur inspects examination centers5 minutes ago
-
Clubfoot Program Integration gains momentum in KP25 minutes ago
-
Indian aggression leaves Pakistan with limited options : Senator Irfan Siddiqui45 minutes ago