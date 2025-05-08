Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Exams Postponed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 08:30 PM
In view of the current regional situation, the written examinations to be organised by Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) have been postponed
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In view of the current regional situation, the written examinations to be organised by Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) have been postponed.
According to PPSC sources, the examinations were scheduled from May 10 to May 12, which were postponed due to the current regional situation, adding that the date of the examinations will be announced later.
The exam of Canal Patwari was to be held in the Irrigation Department, while the schedule of the exams of Assistant Director in LDA was also released. Likewise, the exam schedule of the posts of Assistant Director in the Labour Department was also released.
They said that more than 92867 candidates were to participate in the written examination of above mentioned posts.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.48 billion
Projects aligned with Uraan Pakistan Program to be included in next development ..
Chairman WAPDA visits Neelum Jhelum Project following Indian attack on Dam struc ..
Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exams postponed
Finance minister highlights macroeconomic gains at ‘Pakistan Access Day’ Moo ..
Martyred Abu Akasha Dr. Khalid laid to rest
Lahore rallies behind armed forces in show of unity and defiance
Leaves of all medical faculty members, teaching hospitals' professors canceled
17 killed in 1100 traffic accidents in Punjab
Business community of twin cities announce rally in solidarity with Pak army
Azerbaijan announces full support for Pakistan
PSL match between Zalmi, Kings postponed
More Stories From Education
-
Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exams postponed3 minutes ago
-
HITEC university becomes Pakistan’s first International Combat Robotics Champion6 minutes ago
-
172 copy case reported during HSC Examination2 days ago
-
Zafar Iqbal takes charge of Gomal University's Vice Chancellor2 days ago
-
Bold budget proposals unveiled to advance girls' education in KP2 days ago
-
AIOU hold seminar on Pakistan’s media landscape: challenges, opportunities and strategies2 days ago
-
TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğan2 days ago
-
Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) honoured dengue warriors6 days ago
-
Admission campaign launched for primary school children8 days ago
-
BISE Larkana HSC I & II annual exams to commence from May 58 days ago
-
'Anadolu Creator Lab' launched at NUST as symbol of Turkiye-Pakistan technological partnership8 days ago
-
NUML strengthens academic and research ties with leading Kazakh Universities8 days ago