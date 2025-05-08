SI Martyred, PO Killed During Encounter
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 07:51 PM
A police Sub Inspector (SI) of Bahlak police station embraced martyrdom during arrest of proclaimed offenders while the accused was later on killed during police encounter
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A police Sub Inspector (SI) of Bahlak police station embraced martyrdom during arrest of proclaimed offenders while the accused was later on killed during police encounter.
Police spokesman said here on Thursday that SI Ahmad on a tip-off conducted raid in Chak No.607-GB to arrest proclaimed offenders Azhar and Rauf but the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing.
As a result, SI Ahmad Raza received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.
Receiving information, SSP Investigation Nasir Mehmood Bajwa and SP Saddar along with their teams rushed to the spot and cordoned the area for arrest of the culprits.
City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar also took serious notice of the martyrdom of SI Ahmad Raza and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the accused.
The police encircled the outlaws near Chak No.607-GB and directed them for surrender but they once again opened blunt firing on the police team.
The police returned fire in self-defense and during this encounter one of the criminals received serious bullet injuries and fell down on the ground whereas his accomplice managed to escape from the scene.
The police tried to shift the injured outlaw to hospital but in vain as he breathed his last in the way.
The killed accused was identified as Azhar and he was already declared as proclaimed offender in various cases including dacoity, robbery, theft, etc.
The body of killed outlaw was shifted to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for arrest of the escapee was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Lahore rallies behind armed forces in show of unity and defiance
Leaves of all medical faculty members, teaching hospitals' professors canceled
17 killed in 1100 traffic accidents in Punjab
Business community of twin cities announce rally in solidarity with Pak army
Azerbaijan announces full support for Pakistan
PSL match between Zalmi, Kings postponed
Pakistan team to feature in Billie Jean King Cup
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against US Dollar
SECP launches awareness sessions on Corporatization
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore rallies behind armed forces in show of unity and defiance6 minutes ago
-
SI martyred, PO killed during encounter6 minutes ago
-
Leaves of all medical faculty members, teaching hospitals' professors canceled6 minutes ago
-
17 killed in 1100 traffic accidents in Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Business community of twin cities announce rally in solidarity with Pak army6 minutes ago
-
District admin imposes two-month ban on drones amid heightened security concerns26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reserves right to act in self-defence: PM tells US Secretary of State26 minutes ago
-
13 outlaws nabbed; drugs, weapons recovered27 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police, 1122, Civil Defence conduct joint mock exercise46 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman warns of strong response to Indian aggression46 minutes ago
-
SBBWUP staff, students protest against Indian attacks46 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 21 law breakers46 minutes ago