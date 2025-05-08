SI martyred, PO killed during encounter

A police Sub Inspector (SI) of Bahlak police station embraced martyrdom during arrest of proclaimed offenders while the accused was later on killed during police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A police Sub Inspector (SI) of Bahlak police station embraced martyrdom during arrest of proclaimed offenders while the accused was later on killed during police encounter.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that SI Ahmad on a tip-off conducted raid in Chak No.607-GB to arrest proclaimed offenders Azhar and Rauf but the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing.

As a result, SI Ahmad Raza received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

Receiving information, SSP Investigation Nasir Mehmood Bajwa and SP Saddar along with their teams rushed to the spot and cordoned the area for arrest of the culprits.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar also took serious notice of the martyrdom of SI Ahmad Raza and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

The police encircled the outlaws near Chak No.607-GB and directed them for surrender but they once again opened blunt firing on the police team.

The police returned fire in self-defense and during this encounter one of the criminals received serious bullet injuries and fell down on the ground whereas his accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

The police tried to shift the injured outlaw to hospital but in vain as he breathed his last in the way.

The killed accused was identified as Azhar and he was already declared as proclaimed offender in various cases including dacoity, robbery, theft, etc.

The body of killed outlaw was shifted to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for arrest of the escapee was under progress, he added.