17 killed in 1100 traffic accidents in Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) At least 17 people lost their lives and 1,295 were injured in 1,120 traffic accidents across Punjab during the past 24 hours, according to a statement issued by Rescue 1122 spokesperson on Thursday.

The statement said, 549 severely wounded individuals were provided emergency the first aid on-site and later shifted to nearby hospitals for further treatment. The remaining 746 individuals, who sustained minor injuries, were treated at the scene.

Lahore witnessed the highest number of accidents, recording 193 incidents, followed by Multan with 86 and Faisalabad with 76, the statement added.

Among the fatalities, four deaths were reported in Sheikhupura, three in Multan and two in Toba Tek Singh following a motorcycle collision.

According to Rescue 1122 data, motorcycles were involved in 1,090 of the total reported accidents, followed by 105 cars and 69 rickshaws.

In Lahore alone, 233 people were injured in traffic-related incidents. Eighty-two of those with serious injuries were shifted to hospitals, while 151 received medical attention on the spot.

The spokesperson noted a continuing trend of high accident rates linked to reckless motorcycle driving, and stressed the need for greater public awareness and enforcement of road safety measures across Punjab.

