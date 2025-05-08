Open Menu

Martyred Abu Akasha Dr. Khalid Laid To Rest

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 08:30 PM

The funeral prayer of Abu Akasha Dr. Khalid, who was martyred as a result of Indian attack in Muridke, was offered, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The funeral prayer of Abu Akasha Dr. Khalid, who was martyred as a result of Indian attack in Muridke, was offered, here on Thursday.

The martyr belonged to Chak No 225 GB Jagwan, a suburb of the city.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar, Deputy Commissioner Cap (R) Nadeem Nasir and CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar specially attended the funeral prayer.

A large number of citizens, including political and social figures, were also present on the occasion that paid a rich tribute to the martyr.

Martyr Abu Akasha Dr. Khalid was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at a village near here with national honors.

