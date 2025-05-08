Khawaja Salman warns of strong response to Indian aggression

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique has stated that Pakistan reserves the full right to defend itself and any form of Indian aggression will be met with a strong and appropriate response.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting at the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Head Office on Thursday. The meeting reviewed preventive measures in light of the prevailing situation in the country.

Khawaja Salman Rafique also visited the PDMA Control Room, where Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia briefed him on the current water levels in the rivers across Punjab. The meeting participants strongly condemned the recent acts of Indian aggression.

The minister said that, following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all hospitals, civil defense units, and relevant institutions have been instructed to remain on high alert.

He added that emergency staff in district control rooms are operating round the clock.

Khawaja Salman praised the response of the Pakistani Armed Forces, saying they had once again uplifted the nation's pride by effectively countering Indian hostilities. He emphasized that the armed forces and the resilient people of Pakistan are fully prepared to confront any threats. He particularly lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force, stating that it had shattered India's arrogance.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia informed the meeting that the flow of water in Punjab’s rivers remains normal and that PDMA is monitoring the situation 24/7.

The meeting was attended by senior PDMA officials. Secretary of Emergency Services Department Punjab, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, and Additional Secretary of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, Dr. Muhammad Waseem, also joined the meeting via video link.