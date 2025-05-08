Lahore rallies behind armed forces in show of unity and defiance

Citizens of Lahore have taken to the streets in a passionate display of solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces, holding rallies, corner meetings, and chanting patriotic slogans aimed at reinforcing national unity and defending the country’s sovereignty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Citizens of Lahore have taken to the streets in a passionate display of solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces, holding rallies, corner meetings, and chanting patriotic slogans aimed at reinforcing national unity and defending the country’s sovereignty.

From busy squares to local neighbourhoods, the city echoed with chants of 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Armed Forces Zindabad', as people of all ages — children, women, and elders — expressed their resolve to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the military against external threats.

Among the participants was Muhammad Nazim, an elderly resident, who vowed to “crush India’s aggression", emphasising that the people of Pakistan are prepared to fight alongside the Army. “Our brave sons, daughters, and the entire nation stand with the Pakistan Army,” he declared.

Retired military officials also voiced their support. Major General (retd) Javed Aslam stressed the importance of national unity, saying, “We are a force of two million retired servicemen who stand ready to defend our homeland. Our bodies may have aged, but our spirits remain youthful and our resolve stronger than ever.”

Meanwhile, MNA Sehar Kamran, in a statement to APP, affirmed the nation’s unwavering support for the armed forces.

“We will face any challenge with courage and resilience,” she said. Paying tribute to the Pakistan Air Force for its swift response to Indian aggression, she lauded the downing of enemy aircraft and emphasised how India’s false narrative had been exposed globally, bringing disrepute to its military leadership.

At Lahore's bustling Anarkali Bazaar, traders also pledged their support, stating that “India must be answered in its own language” following its violation of Pakistani sovereignty. “India will not stop until it gets a firm response,” one shopkeeper said.

Adding a historical perspective, retired government official Mohsin Ali recalled how Lahorites had actively donated blood during the 1965 Indo-Pak War, rushing to military hospitals to support wounded soldiers. “That same spirit still lives on in our people,” he noted.

In academia, Vice Chancellor of Punjab University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali praised the armed forces during a solidarity rally at the university campus. He called the Pakistan Army “the No. 1 Army in the world” and commended their “befitting response” to aggression.

As patriotic fervor surged through Lahore’s streets, the city stood united—its people ready, its voices loud, and its spirit unshaken.