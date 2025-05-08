Business Community Of Twin Cities Announce Rally In Solidarity With Pak Army
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The business community of the twin cities announced a rally on May 10, Saturday, from F-9 Park to D-Chowk, Islamabad, to express solidarity and unwavering support for the Pakistan Army, who are fighting bravely with the army.
This announcement was made by the chief of the Islamabad Developer Association, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, during the press conference at the National Press Club, Islamabad, on Thursday, said a press release.
Prominent leaders from various trade and real estate associations were also presented, including Ajmal Baloch, President of All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran; Sardar Tahir Mahmood, President of the Islamabad Estate Agents Association and Federation of Retailers; and Chaudhry Rauf, former President of the Islamabad Estate Agents Association.
"Every Pakistani stands with the army, especially in times of conflict," stated Sardar Yasir Ilyas.
"On May 10, the entire nation will step out in unity to express our unwavering support for our defenders," he added.
Meanwhile, Ajmal Baloch expressed his views by calling the rally the largest of its kind, drawing participation and solidarity from across the country.
