Chairperson CPWB laid foundation stone of newly building at cost of Rs 223 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairperson Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Sarah Ahmed laid the foundation stone of the new building of Child Protection Institute at a cost of Rs. 223 million Mandra here on Sunday.

The building would be completed by 2023 and separate hostels will be set up to accommodate 200 children who are victims of violence.

Speaking to media after the foundation stone laying ceremony, Chairperson Child Protection Bureau Sarah Ahmed said that the foundation stone of the Child Protection Bureau building has been laid on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and child protection units will soon be set up in 13 districts of the province.

She said that it would be a state-of-the-art institution and besides a school, it would also be equipped to teach skills to children.

"The suffering of boys and girls who have been victims of violence and oppression cannot be described in words, and it is the responsibility of the state to address their plight and try to make them the best members of society," she added. She said that laws were being tightened to prevent violence against children and legal experts were being consulted in this regard.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that the Child Protection Bureau has been set up in a rented building in Rawalpindi with a monthly rent of Rs. 400,000 and only 50 children can be accommodated in the building.

Later, Chairperson Sarah Ahmed was given a detailed briefing about the organization.