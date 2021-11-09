UrduPoint.com

Chakwal District Included In CRV Pilot Project

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:01 PM

The Federal Ministry of Planning has included Chakwal District in a pilot project of Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRV) aimed at ensuring timely registration of births and deaths through improving collaboration among Health and Local Government sectors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The Federal Ministry of Planning has included Chakwal District in a pilot project of Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRV) aimed at ensuring timely registration of births and deaths through improving collaboration among Health and Local Government sectors.

This was disclosed on the occasion of Capacity Building Workshop on CRV held on Tuesday at District Council Hall Chakwal.

The workshop was attended by the officers and officials of District Health Authority and Local Government Departments.

Deputy Commissioner Chakwal, Capt. (Retd.) Bilal Hashim was the Chief Guest while Dr. S.M Mursaleen and Dr. Farah from Federal Ministry of Planning imparted training and delivered informative lectures on CRV to the workshop participants.

The administrative Officer Imran Majeed Malik was also present in the workshop.

The participants were informed that the main objective of the CRV project was to provide an absolute guideline and support to the health and local government sectors for timely and 100% registration of births and deaths.

The DC while welcoming the inclusion of Chakwal District in the pilot project of CRV said that holding Capacity Building Workshop for timely registration of births and deaths was a commendable initiative of the Ministry of Planning and this would lead to proper management of data updating.

The workshop would also prove an appropriate source of awareness for the civil society to realize the very basic responsibility of births and deaths registration, he added.

The DC urged the District Health Authority and the Local Government Department administration to fully utilize the capacity building training with regard to Civil Registration and Vital Statistics.

