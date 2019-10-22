Changing weather pattern causes carbondioxide emissions, industrialization,population growth:Director Met office

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Director Zaheer Babar Tuesday said the main cause of changing weather pattern in federal capital was due to the climatic changes across the globe which included carbondioxide emissions from various vehicles,industrial pollution,population growth comparatively from last census

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Director Zaheer Babar Tuesday said the main cause of changing weather pattern in Federal capital was due to the climatic changes across the globe which included carbondioxide emissions from various vehicles,industrial pollution,population growth comparatively from last census.

He further informed that deforestation had also become the most specific cause of changing weather system as winters shrinking in the capital and summer monsoon elongating and as the extreme weather system had also been persisted included drought,flooding and inhuman activities also effected the atmospheric condition.

He said atmospheric condition also effects the human health if the atmosphere would be clean and free of pollution including eradication of deforestation than one could get every kind of season in the country.

The population growth has drastically increased during the last few years and so their number of resources which could effect on the climatic condition.

\395