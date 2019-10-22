UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Changing Weather Pattern Causes Carbondioxide Emissions, Industrialization,population Growth:Director Met Office

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 01:30 PM

Changing weather pattern causes carbondioxide emissions, industrialization,population growth:Director Met office

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Director Zaheer Babar Tuesday said the main cause of changing weather pattern in federal capital was due to the climatic changes across the globe which included carbondioxide emissions from various vehicles,industrial pollution,population growth comparatively from last census

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Director Zaheer Babar Tuesday said the main cause of changing weather pattern in Federal capital was due to the climatic changes across the globe which included carbondioxide emissions from various vehicles,industrial pollution,population growth comparatively from last census.

He further informed that deforestation had also become the most specific cause of changing weather system as winters shrinking in the capital and summer monsoon elongating and as the extreme weather system had also been persisted included drought,flooding and inhuman activities also effected the atmospheric condition.

He said atmospheric condition also effects the human health if the atmosphere would be clean and free of pollution including eradication of deforestation than one could get every kind of season in the country.

The population growth has drastically increased during the last few years and so their number of resources which could effect on the climatic condition.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Winters Drought Vehicles From

Recent Stories

Asif Ali Zarari shifted to hospital

17 minutes ago

Govt launches PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme for econ ..

59 seconds ago

Cameroon Is Interested in Purchasing Russia's Pant ..

1 minute ago

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PA ..

1 minute ago

People can't be left at mercy of armed insurgents: ..

14 minutes ago

Indian High Commission lacks moral courage, can't ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.