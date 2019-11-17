UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chaudhry Brothers Strong Allies Of Govt: Hammad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

Chaudhry Brothers strong allies of govt: Hammad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar said on Sunday that Chaudhry Brothers were strong allies of the government and would continue to remain its ally.

Talking to media after inaugurating various development projects along with Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here in Dholanwal, he ruled out the impression of any rift between the government and its ally, PML-Q.

To a question, the minister said the government had never politicised the matter of Nawaz Sharif's health, but the PML-N had itself done it, adding the government very much honoured the Lahore High Court's decision.

To another question, he said national economy was advancing in right direction which was evident from the fact that today all the relevant international institutions were all praised of the country's economic position.

Hammad Azhar said he was completing development projects in his constituency with all sincerity and no one could point finger at him regarding any sort of corruption or embezzlement of funds.

He added that the government was ensuring transparency in public welfare projects and merit in the institutions which would ultimately take Pakistan to new heights.

Responding to reporters queries, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal warned that if there was kite-flying, the DSP and SHO of that area would be suspended.

Regarding price-hike, he said the government was taking comprehensive measures to control prices especially of daily use items and had so far imposed fines up Rs 210 million on profiteers and hoarders.

He explained that hike in tomato price was mainly due to suspension of trade with India and delay in tomato crop of Sindh, which created huge gap in its demand and supply.

Keeping in view the smog phenomenon that had been prevailing for the last few years, he said, the government had decided to switch all brick kilns to zigzag technology by December 31, 2020 in the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Corruption Lahore High Court Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Price December Sunday 2020 Media All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

AMMROC unveils state-of-the-art MRO Facility

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bangladesh PM explore prospects ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi hosts conference on combatting crime and ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Dubai Airshow 2019

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives leaders of aviation ind ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Accelerators to pick new cohort of in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.