Chaudhry Brothers strong allies of govt: Hammad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar said on Sunday that Chaudhry Brothers were strong allies of the government and would continue to remain its ally.

Talking to media after inaugurating various development projects along with Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here in Dholanwal, he ruled out the impression of any rift between the government and its ally, PML-Q.

To a question, the minister said the government had never politicised the matter of Nawaz Sharif's health, but the PML-N had itself done it, adding the government very much honoured the Lahore High Court's decision.

To another question, he said national economy was advancing in right direction which was evident from the fact that today all the relevant international institutions were all praised of the country's economic position.

Hammad Azhar said he was completing development projects in his constituency with all sincerity and no one could point finger at him regarding any sort of corruption or embezzlement of funds.

He added that the government was ensuring transparency in public welfare projects and merit in the institutions which would ultimately take Pakistan to new heights.

Responding to reporters queries, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal warned that if there was kite-flying, the DSP and SHO of that area would be suspended.

Regarding price-hike, he said the government was taking comprehensive measures to control prices especially of daily use items and had so far imposed fines up Rs 210 million on profiteers and hoarders.

He explained that hike in tomato price was mainly due to suspension of trade with India and delay in tomato crop of Sindh, which created huge gap in its demand and supply.

Keeping in view the smog phenomenon that had been prevailing for the last few years, he said, the government had decided to switch all brick kilns to zigzag technology by December 31, 2020 in the province.