'Chaudhry The Martyr' Gets A Release Date, Gears Up To Thrill The Audience

Published June 16, 2022

'Chaudhry The Martyr' Gets a release date, gears up to thrill the audience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Based on a true story of a brave police officer, 'Chaudhry The Martyr' will hit the cinemas this June 24, 2022.

The film by Laaj Productions is a tale honoring the heroes of the motherland who are always ready to sacrifice their lives in order to safeguard their country from perpetrators, terrorists & all evils.

DSP Tariq islam Khan playing the lead role of SSP Chaudhry Aslam Khan (Shaheed) will showcase the exemplary story of the fierce & valiant police officer who devoted his life to fighting the criminals and terrorists without any fear.

In an official description shared via Facebook, the promotional statement of the film portrays the true essence of this praise-worthy tale stating, "The history of Karachi will be written two times, one before the Chaudhry & one after the Chaudhry" Starring doting personalities such as Saleem Meraj, Shamoon Abbasi, Nawal Saeed, Sana Fakhar & Yasir Hussain along with other co-stars, the film is being anticipated as a massive hit.

The thrilling & must-watch film has been directed by Azeem Sajjad and written by Zeeshan Junaid.

