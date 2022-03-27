Chehlum, Quran Khawani held for late Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :'Rasm-e-Chehlum' and 'Quran Khawani' of Pakistan People's Party Senior leader and former Interior Minister, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik was held at his residence on Sunday.

A large number of people from all walks of life including political, religious and social personalities participated and prayed for the departed soul.

PPP senior leaders Syed Khursheed Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Qasim Gillani, Zumard Khan, Chaudhary Manzoor and delegations of PPP chapters Islamabad, Rawalpindi and AJK attended the Rasm-e-Chehlum.

On the occasion, various journalists, political, religious and social dignitaries paid homage to the late Abdul Rehman Malik for his unmatched services for the country and said that his services to Pakistan and the people will always be remembered.

Syed Khursheed Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Qasim Gillani and Zumard Khan said that Senator Abdul Rehman Malik's sad demise is the huge loss of PPP and Pakistan.

The participants expressed that the late Abdul Rehman Malik was a very elegant, compassionate and kind-hearted person who lived a humble life in spite of holding highest positions in the country and always helped the needy.

Meanwhile, people from various walks of life continued to offer condolences to late Senator Abdul Rehman Malik's sons Ali Rehman Malik and Omar Rehman Malik at their residence.

Rehman Malik's sons Ali Rehman Malik and Umar Rehman Malik and family members Khalid Malik, Waqas Malik and Hasham Malik thanked all those who visited their home, attended the funeral, Qul, Chehlum and Quran Khawani.

Umar Rehman Malik said that he was grateful to all those who attended the Chehlum and also to all those who sent condolence messages from abroad and expressed sympathies with them.

He especially thanked the Pakistani media for airing various programs on the life of his father Senator Abdul Rehman Malik and highlighting his services to the country.

He said that following in the footsteps of his father, he would continue to serve the nation, country and his political legacy and would soon announce a foundation in the memory of his father which would work for the welfare of the country and people.

Chehlum prayers were also observed in the UK, US and Europe wherein people participated and recited Quran for the departed soul of Senator Abdul Rehman Malik.