Cheques distribution ceremony held at main campus of SMBBMU Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The scholarship cheques distribution ceremony was organized on Tuesday by the Federal education Department at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Arija Campus, Larkana.

General Manager Hajira Sohail, Assistant Manager Abdul Majeed Shaikh, Mazhar Ali Malik, Sohail Ahmad Shaikh distributed cheques among the students of Benazir College of Nursing along with other colleges of nursing such as Dera Murad Jamali Balouchistan, Ghotki, Khairpur, Gumbat, Nawabshah.

A total of 60 female and male students of the colleges received the scholarship cheques on behalf of Federal Minister of Education Madad Ali Sindhi, cheques worth two hundred and sixty thousand were distributed among the nursing students of the said colleges.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah thanked the Federal Education Department and especially the supervising Federal Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi and the officials.

She said that the field of nursing is the most important and noble field in the medical field. She also said that it is service and worship, the field of nursing is of great importance in the world, she added.

Professor Shah said that without nursing, doctors are incomplete and hospitals are incomplete.

The Vice-Chancellor congratulated Principal Nursing College Prof. Ghulam Abbas Phanwar for organizing the successful program.

On the occasion, cultural gifts were presented to the guests.

Dean Prof. Qararo Shah, Registrar Prof. Safdar Ali Shaikh, Director Jibran Zafar, Director Altmish Sheraz ,Abdul Samad Bhatti, faculty, officers and students attended the ceremony in large numbers.