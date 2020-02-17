Cheques of Artist Support Fund distributed among 128 artists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The cheques of Artist Support Fund were distributed among 128 artists under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi.

Director, Punjab Council of Arts (PUCAR), Waqar Ahmed distributed the cheques among the artists from the field of tv, Radio, Painting, Calligraphy, Sculpture and Stage Drama.

The cheques were issued by Information & Culture Department, Government of Punjab for the welfare of the artists community.

Punjab government had launched a scheme for welfare of the artists related to all fields of fine arts under Artist Support Fund.