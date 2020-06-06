Chief Justice Lahore High Court gets briefing on Multan development

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Qasim Khan Friday took a briefing from Multan district and divisional administration officials on head way made so far on initiatives ordered by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad during his last visit to the city of saints

Commissioner Multan division Shan ul Haq, Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak, CPO Hassan Raza, CEO Mepco Tahir Mahmood, DG MDA Agha Muhammad Ali, DG PHA Abid Ali, CEO education Riaz Ali and other officials attended the meeting.

Justice Qasim Khan ordered officials to open Shah Shms park after its renovation and said that the fish that eats dengue larvae should be made part of aqua culture of the lake in the park on the pattern of a park lake in the cantonment area.

CJ LHC ordered that orders issued by CJP Justice Gilzar Ahmad for city's development should be implemented.

He said that Mumtazabad park should also be renovated and beautified.

Commissioner Shan ul Haq said that two parks and two roads in the city were being converted into model roads and model parks while metropolitan corporation was engaged in completing street lights work in the city and suburbs as per orders of CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmad.

Salaries of civil defence staff have also been paid, he added.

DC Amir Khatak said that country's largest quarantine area was set up in Multan where over 9500 virus affected people were quarantined including 5400 those who had reached the city from abroad.

He said that best possible arrangements were put in.place at Multan labour complex quarantine adding that process of arrival of people from abroad was still in progress.

He said that around 450 policemen were also screened for novel coronavirus and 58 of them were tested positive and most of them have been dischrged after recovery.

Earlier, Chief Lahore Justice High Court Justice Qasim Khan also addressed district bar and high court bar association Multan.

Addressing the lawyers, Justice Qasim Khan promised to resolve longstanding problems of the Multan bar. He highlighted the importance of lawyers' role in provision of justice to the aggrieved parties and sought their active cooperation to help people get justice.

Senior Judge High Court Multan Bench Justice Sarfraz Ahmad Dogar, Mr. Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, senior registrar Bahadur Ali Khan, additional registrar Muhammad Yar Walana besides office bearers of Multan bar were present.