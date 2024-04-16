Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa visits LHC with senior judges

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, along with other senior Supreme Court judges, visited the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, along with other senior Supreme Court judges, visited the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

The CJP, accompanied by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Justice Athar Minallah, arrived at the LHC during the tea break.

LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan welcomed the distinguished guests upon their arrival. Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, Justice Aliya Neelum, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, and other judges working at the LHC Principal seat were also present on the occasion.