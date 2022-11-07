Chief Justice of Pakistan summons JCP meeting on Tuesday

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on November 8 to consider the confirmation of three Islamabad High Court (IHC) additional judges whose tenures are set to expire later that month

The JCP would consider confirmation of additional judges including Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Rifat Imtiaz.

The JCP is responsible for approving the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and five high courts of the country.

The chief justice of Pakistan also heads the commission as its chairman.

The body comprises four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, a former judge, Federal law minister, the attorney general for Pakistan and a senior advocate nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council.

The provincial and Islamabad bar councils each nominate a representative as a JCP member.

According to Article 175-A of the constitution, the JCP, after confirmation, will propose the Names to parliamentary committees for appointment of judges in superior courts.