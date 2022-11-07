UrduPoint.com

Chief Justice Of Pakistan Summons JCP Meeting On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan summons JCP meeting on Tuesday

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on November 8 to consider the confirmation of three Islamabad High Court (IHC) additional judges whose tenures are set to expire later that month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on November 8 to consider the confirmation of three Islamabad High Court (IHC) additional judges whose tenures are set to expire later that month.

The JCP would consider confirmation of additional judges including Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Rifat Imtiaz.

The JCP is responsible for approving the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and five high courts of the country.

The chief justice of Pakistan also heads the commission as its chairman.

The body comprises four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, a former judge, Federal law minister, the attorney general for Pakistan and a senior advocate nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council.

The provincial and Islamabad bar councils each nominate a representative as a JCP member.

According to Article 175-A of the constitution, the JCP, after confirmation, will propose the Names to parliamentary committees for appointment of judges in superior courts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court Law Minister Superior November Islamabad High Court

Recent Stories

51 criminals held, contraband seized

51 criminals held, contraband seized

33 seconds ago
 Punjab govt reconstitutes Cholistan Development Au ..

Punjab govt reconstitutes Cholistan Development Authority

34 seconds ago
 US Diplomats to Discuss Full Resumption of Visa Se ..

US Diplomats to Discuss Full Resumption of Visa Services During Cuba Trip - Stat ..

36 seconds ago
 Iran Deprived of Stable Internet, International In ..

Iran Deprived of Stable Internet, International Internet Platforms - IT Trade Un ..

38 seconds ago
 Pakistan suffers over $ 32 billion damage due to r ..

Pakistan suffers over $ 32 billion damage due to recent floods, PM tells UN Sec ..

4 minutes ago
 Turkey Calls Kristersson's Visit 'Historic Opportu ..

Turkey Calls Kristersson's Visit 'Historic Opportunity' for Swedish NATO Bid

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.