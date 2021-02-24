UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Balochistan Directs To Initiate Inclusive Awareness Drive For Vaccination Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 10:25 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan directs to initiate inclusive awareness drive for vaccination against COVID-19

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Wednesday directed to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign for processes of vaccination against coronavirus across the province in order to control the deadly virus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Wednesday directed to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign for processes of vaccination against coronavirus across the province in order to control the deadly virus.

He was chairing a high level meeting on COVID-19 which was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Zahid Saleem, Secretary S&GAD Bilal Jamali, Incharge BCOC Imran Gachki, Secretary Information Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch, DG Health Nasir Ali Bugti and others while NDP Chief Zulfiqar Durrani and other officials concerned were also present.

The meeting was briefed in detail on the steps taken by BCOC and UNDP for COVID- 19 data collection, forecasting methodology, vaccination management, registration.

The meeting was briefed about measures taken against the coronavirus by the official concerned. It was informed that so far 98 percent patients in Balochistan have recovered from the virus. The daily cases, this month, were being reported in single digit. The virus is changing shape, which is alarming. Regarding the vaccination process, it was informed that so far 1033 health workers have been vaccinated.

About 16,000 doses have been received from the federation. By June 30 this year, about 900,000 vaccines will be available. The registration of people aged 65 and above has started across the country for vaccination while the process of vaccination of the elderly will start from March. About nine PCR labs were being set up across the province to increase testing capacity.

The chief minister directed to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign on anti-corona vaccination across the province and said that vaccination was vital to tackle the virus.

The steps were taken by the Department of Health, BCOC and other agencies to cope the COVID-19 were encouraging efforts, he mentioned.

The chief minister said the government with the cooperation of the people has successfully controlled the coronavirus which certainly affected the economy of entire world.

However, due to the implementation of precautionary measures against the pandemic, the current situation last year. The number of positive cases in the province has come down significantly since the start of vaccination process, the CM added.

He emphasized the need to continue to take precautionary steps to protect oneself from the scourge.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister World Nasir March June Undp From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Roskomnadzor Demands Twitter to Provide Lists of B ..

33 seconds ago

US May No Longer Be 'Singular Dominant Player,' St ..

35 seconds ago

Negative developments in int'l security landscape ..

36 seconds ago

PCTB asked to set timeline for issuance of NOCs to ..

5 minutes ago

Two held for aerial firing, fireworks in wedding p ..

5 minutes ago

6 more positive surfaced for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.