Chief Minister Balochistan directs to initiate inclusive awareness drive for vaccination against COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Wednesday directed to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign for processes of vaccination against coronavirus across the province in order to control the deadly virus.

He was chairing a high level meeting on COVID-19 which was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Zahid Saleem, Secretary S&GAD Bilal Jamali, Incharge BCOC Imran Gachki, Secretary Information Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch, DG Health Nasir Ali Bugti and others while NDP Chief Zulfiqar Durrani and other officials concerned were also present.

The meeting was briefed in detail on the steps taken by BCOC and UNDP for COVID- 19 data collection, forecasting methodology, vaccination management, registration.

The meeting was briefed about measures taken against the coronavirus by the official concerned. It was informed that so far 98 percent patients in Balochistan have recovered from the virus. The daily cases, this month, were being reported in single digit. The virus is changing shape, which is alarming. Regarding the vaccination process, it was informed that so far 1033 health workers have been vaccinated.

About 16,000 doses have been received from the federation. By June 30 this year, about 900,000 vaccines will be available. The registration of people aged 65 and above has started across the country for vaccination while the process of vaccination of the elderly will start from March. About nine PCR labs were being set up across the province to increase testing capacity.

The chief minister directed to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign on anti-corona vaccination across the province and said that vaccination was vital to tackle the virus.

The steps were taken by the Department of Health, BCOC and other agencies to cope the COVID-19 were encouraging efforts, he mentioned.

The chief minister said the government with the cooperation of the people has successfully controlled the coronavirus which certainly affected the economy of entire world.

However, due to the implementation of precautionary measures against the pandemic, the current situation last year. The number of positive cases in the province has come down significantly since the start of vaccination process, the CM added.

He emphasized the need to continue to take precautionary steps to protect oneself from the scourge.