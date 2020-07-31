Chief Minister directs to impose ban on use of polythene bags across KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday directed to impose a complete ban on the use of polythene bags across the province and ensure strict implementation of the decision by all district administrations.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the Provincial Cabinet at Civil Secretariat Peshawar.

He directed to take concrete steps to control food prices and curb stockpiling in the province. He called upon the concerned agencies to be active round the clock for cleanliness especially during Eid-ul-Azha while celebrating Eid with simplicity to avoid the possible dangers of the spread of Corona epidemic.

The CM said, "We have been quite successful in curbing the widespread spread of the Corona pandemic through effective measures and public support, but we cannot afford to be negligent in this regard." Provincial Ministers, Provincial Advisors, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary and Administrative Secretaries attended the meeting.

The meeting included 6 agenda items and 12 additional agenda items for thorough debate.

The Chief Minister specifically directed the elected public representatives to show simplicity during Eid and refrain from sitting in their Hujras so that the crowd does not gather. "We all have a role to play in addressing the potential dangers of the spread of the coronavirus," he said.

Mahmood Khan directed to re-open the Revenue Court to focus on public welfare activities largely affected by the Corona pandemic, especially to address the issues facing the people related to financial matters and ensuring strict implementation on the government issued SOPs.

On the one hand, we have to stop the spread of the pandemic while on the other hand, we have to ensure that the problems facing the people were addressed, the Chief Minister added. He also directed to ensure the release of the announced grant-in-aid for the press clubs of the merged tribal districts as soon as possible.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the members of the provincial cabinet to ensure their participation in the session of the provincial assembly. He said that at least one Additional Secretary level officer from all the provincial departments should be present in the assembly session along with the required information.

Mahmood Khan also directed an independent and transparent inquiry into the incident of blindness of diabetics at Ayub Teaching Hospital, Abbottabad and said that the provincial government would provide relief to the affected people.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Special Assistant for Local Government Kamran Bangash said that in the light of the special directive of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, a strategy was formulated to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha with simplicity.

Markets have been set up at 199 designated places to protect against the coronavirus. Children and people over the age of 50 were barred from entering these areas. Eleborate arrangements have also been made for social outings at Eid venues.

The meeting was informed that the police has formulated a security plan, all arrangements have been made in the hospitals, and the hospitals will remain open during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. The WSSP has been mobilized to ensure cleanliness during Eid ul Azha. The concerned agency will ensure swift cleanliness during Eid-ul-Adha.

Kamran Bangash said that the meeting expressed satisfaction over the reduction in Corona pandemic, government efforts and full cooperation of the people.

He warned coronavirus could spread again due to overcrowding or carelessness, therefore, he appealed to the people to continue to be cautious so that the situation remains under control.

During Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram, the people should show the same responsibility as they have cooperated since the beginning of coronavirus. He said that the cabinet directed the district administrations to implement the ban on shopping bags and take full action against the violators. Kamran Bangash said that the provincial cabinet was informed that the implementation of the ordinance had brought a clear stabilization in the prices of essential food items and the district administrations had been checking all the markets day and night.

It required the approval of the Assembly to formulate a formal law, he said, adding, the Chief Minister had issued instructions that hoarding, profiteering and artificial inflation would be dealt with, with iron hands and no concession would be allowed to ensure good governance.

Kamran Bangash said that the provincial cabinet approved the appointment of Fayyaz Ahmad Khan as Chief Executive Officer for TransPeshawar and amendments to the Waqf Property Ordinance 1979. The main purpose of the amendments was to better manage and administer the Waqf property. The Special Assistant said that the Provincial Cabinet had approved the necessary amendments in the Cooperative Societies Act, 1925.

The amendments were aimed at bringing transparency in the management of cooperative societies and better financial management and legal action against violating societies. Kamran Bangash said that the provincial cabinet has approved a loan of Rs 4,258,975 crore for locust control and fisheries projects. The fisheries project would be run in partnership with the private sector.

Under this project, 300 trout fish farms, agricultural extension department, establishment of fisheries training and research center in Swat, establishment of trout hatchery in Mansehra, Dobir trout hatchery in Kohistan, upgradation and rehabilitation, as well as measures to address the future of the locust, such as machinery, manpower, spray IT monitoring system.

Kamran Bangash said that the provincial cabinet had approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Trust Act 2020. The main purpose of the act was to regulate trust regulation, monitoring registration procedure and other matters. Under the Act, matters such as District Intelligence Coordination Committee, Financial Monitoring Committee, procedure for renewal of trust, duties and responsibilities of trust, trust account, investment of trust have been given legal form and it was directed to include members from all divisions.

He added that the provincial cabinet had approved handing over the management of Swat Serena Hotel to the tourism department. A committee has also been constituted for outsourcing of Swat Serena Hotel, which would submit its recommendations to the Cabinet in this regard.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated "Azm-e-Nao Program today for the revival of economy, job creation and re-running of all economic activities. The program aims to improve the health sector, provide new employment opportunities, protect the working class, modern reforms, good governance. The Chief Minister formally announced Rs. 29 billion for Azm-e-Nao Program.