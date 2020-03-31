UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Warns Of Strict Action Against Profiteers, Hoarders

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 02:39 PM

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that in the prevalent situation, no one will be allowed to create artificial shortage through illegal hoarding of goods

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that in the prevalent situation, no one will be allowed to create artificial shortage through illegal hoarding of goods.

According to details, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has given a stern warning to those trying to create artificial shortage and resulting inflation by hoarding food and other necessities, saying that no one would be allowed to loot the people by taking advantage of the situation and make illegal profits.

Mahmood Khan said that district administration and other relevant departments of all districts have been mobilized to keep a close eye on such elements.

He announced that those involved in illegal profiteering and hoarding during these difficult times will be dealt with an iron hand and an example will be made out of them for others. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that he was personally monitoring the situation of the markets.

He said that there is no shortage of food items in the province, but some elements are trying to profit by creating artificial shortages.

On the other hand, provincial spokesperson Ajmal Wazir has said that there is no wheat crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and comprehensive action is being taken against profit-taking and hoarding. He added that wheat is also being provided to the districts in Punjab.

He said a mechanism for the facilitating the needy and daily wagers have already been prepared and in a day or two relief packaged announced by the provincial as well as Federal govt would be reached to those deserving under full transparency.

Ajmal Wazir said that people have to cooperate with the government to combat this problem. "We are taking steps to protect the public from this pandemic and Inshah Allah Pakistan will defeat it," he added.

