Chief Minister orders depts to remain alert to deal with rains emergency

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Peraiz Elahi has ordered the departments concerned and institutions to remain alert in the wake of rains in Lahore and other cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Peraiz Elahi has ordered the departments concerned and institutions to remain alert in the wake of rains in Lahore and other cities.

He directed the administration, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rescue 1122 and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to undertake prompt measures to cope up with the situation arising out of rains, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

The chief minister directed the departments concerned to undertake work for the water drainage and ensure expeditious drainage of rainwater from the low-lying areas. The CM further directed the officials concerned to come out of their offices in order to oversee the water drainage work.

The CM directed the traffic police to take effective measures in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic.