Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of Naimatullah Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed deep sense of sorrow over the death of Naimatullah Khan, former Nazim Karachi and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader.

He expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.