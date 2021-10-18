UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Greets Muslims On Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 09:28 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar greets Muslims on Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Muslim world on the auspicious occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Muslim world on the auspicious occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

In his message, the CM said that Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the Last of Holy Prophets, as well as Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen and Allah Almighty has chosen him for the salvation of all humanity.

The Prophethood of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the greatest benefaction for the faithful and love for Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is an integral part of the faith of every Muslim, he stressed.

It is incumbent upon Muslims to follow the teachings and Aswa-e-Husna of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he added. The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) enlightened the whole of humanity and his blissful arrival to this world is the most blessed moment of human history, he said.

The CM said the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) commenced the era of equality, humanity and freedom of expression. The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has opened the doors of knowledge to human beings and established a social order devoid of ills.

The Muslim world can get rid of their problems by following the Aswa-e-Husna (PBUH), the CM added.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gave a complete socio-economic order to thisworld which is a guiding principle for the whole of humanity and he taught to humansthe golden principles of peace, brotherhood, forgiveness, equality and justice, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Punjab Gold Muslim All Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Arab Governors’ meetings wit ..

UAE participates in Arab Governors’ meetings with WBG, IMF chiefs

15 minutes ago
 NATO Took Note of Russia's Decision to Suspend Wor ..

NATO Took Note of Russia's Decision to Suspend Work of Missions, But Got No Noti ..

2 minutes ago
 Italian Police Free Entrances to Port of Trieste O ..

Italian Police Free Entrances to Port of Trieste Occupied by Protesters Against ..

2 minutes ago
 BTCE organizes three-day workshops for directors o ..

BTCE organizes three-day workshops for directors of technical colleges

2 minutes ago
 Fazl should start 'rent a crowd' service for polit ..

Fazl should start 'rent a crowd' service for political parties: Fawad

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister approves disparity allowance for un ..

Chief Minister approves disparity allowance for university teachers, employees

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.