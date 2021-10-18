Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar greets Muslims on Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Muslim world on the auspicious occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

In his message, the CM said that Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the Last of Holy Prophets, as well as Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen and Allah Almighty has chosen him for the salvation of all humanity.

The Prophethood of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the greatest benefaction for the faithful and love for Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is an integral part of the faith of every Muslim, he stressed.

It is incumbent upon Muslims to follow the teachings and Aswa-e-Husna of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he added. The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) enlightened the whole of humanity and his blissful arrival to this world is the most blessed moment of human history, he said.

The CM said the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) commenced the era of equality, humanity and freedom of expression. The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has opened the doors of knowledge to human beings and established a social order devoid of ills.

The Muslim world can get rid of their problems by following the Aswa-e-Husna (PBUH), the CM added.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gave a complete socio-economic order to thisworld which is a guiding principle for the whole of humanity and he taught to humansthe golden principles of peace, brotherhood, forgiveness, equality and justice, he added.