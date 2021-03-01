UrduPoint.com
Chief Of Air Staff Farewell Calls On Chief Of The Naval Staff At Naval Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan paid a farewell call on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021) Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan paid a farewell call on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.
Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, Air Chief was received by the Naval Chief and a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented him Guard of Honour. Thereafter, the dignitary laid floral wreath at the Shuhdas Monument.

During the call-on, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi commended the remarkable services of Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan for Pakistan and Pakistan Air Force during a long and illustrious career.

The Naval Chief also highlighted the dynamic role played by Air Chief Marshal and acknowledged PAF’s all-out support to Pakistan Navy in strengthening the maritime defence during his tenure of command to enhance the operational capabilities of sister services.
Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also thanked Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for his support and well wishes.

