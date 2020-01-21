UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Lauds MPCL, AHF For Constructing Int'l Standard Astroturf Hockey Stadium

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:01 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauds MPCL, AHF for constructing int'l standard astroturf hockey stadium

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday lauded Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) and Army Heritage Foundation (AHF) for constructing an international standard astroturf hockey stadium at Ayub National Park

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday lauded Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) and Army Heritage Foundation (AHF) for constructing an international standard astroturf hockey stadium at Ayub National Park.

He was the chief guest at the inaugural hockey match played between Pakistan Greens and Pakistan Whites here at the newly constructed ground, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS was of the view that it was a good endeavor for reviving the national game.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Mari Petroleum Company Limited

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

2 minutes ago

Russian 'Mistrals' With Displacement of Over 20,00 ..

38 seconds ago

7 killed in road accidents in Southern Egypt

41 seconds ago

Kyrgios shines for Australia after bushfire disast ..

43 seconds ago

US Trade Deals With China, Canada-Mexico Provide N ..

45 seconds ago

COAS General Bajwa calls on AJK President Masood K ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.