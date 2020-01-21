Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday lauded Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) and Army Heritage Foundation (AHF) for constructing an international standard astroturf hockey stadium at Ayub National Park

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday lauded Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) and Army Heritage Foundation (AHF) for constructing an international standard astroturf hockey stadium at Ayub National Park.

He was the chief guest at the inaugural hockey match played between Pakistan Greens and Pakistan Whites here at the newly constructed ground, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS was of the view that it was a good endeavor for reviving the national game.