UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Meets Romanian Chief Of Defence Staff And Chief Of Romanian Naval Forces

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 01:02 PM

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Meets Romanian Chief Of Defence Staff And Chief Of Romanian Naval Forces

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi is on an official visit to Romania

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi is on an official visit to Romania. During visit, the Naval Chief called on Romanian Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces and also visited DAMEN Shipyards at Galati.

Upon his arrival at Naval Headquarters in Bucharest, the Admiral was received by Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces, Vice Admiral AlexandruMirsu. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Naval Chief at the occasion. During meeting, issues related to regional maritime security and professional interest were discussed. The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security in the region through various peace initiatives and thanked Vice Admiral Alexandru for participation of Romanian Navy in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 held at Karachi. Romanian Naval Chief appreciated Pakistan Navy’s role in collaborative maritime security. Both the dignitaries looked forward to further enhancing the interaction in diverse fields of naval collaboration.A reception dinner was also hosted by Vice Admiral AlexandruMirsu in honour of Chief of the Naval Staff.

During a separate meeting with Romanian Chief of Defence Staff, LieutenantGeneral Daniel PETRESCU in Ministry of Defence at Bucharest, issues related to regional security & stability and mutual interest including bilateral military collaboration were discussed. Lt Gen Daniel appreciated contributions of Pakistan in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and stability in the region. Both the dignitaries agreed on further enhancing the bilateral cooperation in diversified military domains.

Later, the Naval Chief visited DAMEN Shipyards at Galati where he was received by Managing Director and senior hierarchy of the shipyard. The Admiral was given detailed briefings on progress of Pakistan Navy projects. Thereafter, Chief of the Naval Staff also witnessed the work on under construction Pakistan Navy platforms. The Naval Chief lauded the professionalism of DAMEN Shipyards and cooperation in delivering cutting edge technologies to Pakistan Navy.

It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Navy Visit Galati Bucharest Progress Romania

Recent Stories

Bahria University Islamabad Campus holds 22nd Conv ..

8 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes UN Fourth Committee’s Consensus and ..

9 minutes ago

Petition against JUI-F's Plan-B: LHC seeks reply f ..

12 minutes ago

Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani Appointed As V ..

18 minutes ago

North Korean First Vice Minister of Foreign Affair ..

14 minutes ago

President Arif Alvi arrives Quetta on two-day visi ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.