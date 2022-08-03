China Cultural Center launches 'Grand Canal Overseas Tourism Promotion Season 2022'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :China Cultural Center (CCC) has launched a month-long activities under the theme titled "Grand Canal Overseas Tourism Promotion Season 2022" on its official Facebook page, Wechat official account, channels and other social media platforms to let the audience enjoy the beauty of intangible Chinese cultural heritage by touring the thousand-year canal.

The eight provinces (cities) along the Grand Canal, including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Jiangsu, Anhui and Zhejiang have all presented their cultural heritage sites, historical and cultural districts and colorful intangible cultures along the canal in this promotion season, said a press release issued here.

Through video display and graphic introduction, an official of CCC said that they were focusing on the tourism and cultural resources along the Grand Canal and telling the story of the Grand Canal to Pakistani people.

The promotion season uses video documentaries as the carrier to record and display the Grand Canal Intangible Cultural Heritage, and presents the cultural memory and historical value it carries.

Global screening of the documentary films provided by the National Radio and Television Administration, not only conveyed the skillfulness and depth of the Intangible items by discovering the centuries-old shadow of Kangjian Guilin, silk rugs making techniques, paper-cutting art and other intangible cultural heritage items etc., but also recorded the cultural tradition of people's revering nature.

In today's digitalization and rapidly changing science and technology, intangible cultural heritage plays an important role in enriching our emotional identity and embodying our way of life, and is the root of our culture and the soul of our nation, as well as an important marker for other peoples to know the Chinese nation.

The promotion season will last until August 20.

The official page address is www.facebook.com/cccenterinpak and Wechat official account as Chinaculturalcenter.