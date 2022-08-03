UrduPoint.com

China Cultural Center Launches 'Grand Canal Overseas Tourism Promotion Season 2022'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2022 | 11:20 AM

China Cultural Center launches 'Grand Canal Overseas Tourism Promotion Season 2022'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :China Cultural Center (CCC) has launched a month-long activities under the theme titled "Grand Canal Overseas Tourism Promotion Season 2022" on its official Facebook page, Wechat official account, channels and other social media platforms to let the audience enjoy the beauty of intangible Chinese cultural heritage by touring the thousand-year canal.

The eight provinces (cities) along the Grand Canal, including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Jiangsu, Anhui and Zhejiang have all presented their cultural heritage sites, historical and cultural districts and colorful intangible cultures along the canal in this promotion season, said a press release issued here.

Through video display and graphic introduction, an official of CCC said that they were focusing on the tourism and cultural resources along the Grand Canal and telling the story of the Grand Canal to Pakistani people.

The promotion season uses video documentaries as the carrier to record and display the Grand Canal Intangible Cultural Heritage, and presents the cultural memory and historical value it carries.

Global screening of the documentary films provided by the National Radio and Television Administration, not only conveyed the skillfulness and depth of the Intangible items by discovering the centuries-old shadow of Kangjian Guilin, silk rugs making techniques, paper-cutting art and other intangible cultural heritage items etc., but also recorded the cultural tradition of people's revering nature.

In today's digitalization and rapidly changing science and technology, intangible cultural heritage plays an important role in enriching our emotional identity and embodying our way of life, and is the root of our culture and the soul of our nation, as well as an important marker for other peoples to know the Chinese nation.

The promotion season will last until August 20.

The official page address is www.facebook.com/cccenterinpak and Wechat official account as Chinaculturalcenter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Technology China Social Media Facebook Guilin Tianjin Beijing August TV All Silkbank Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Aug ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd August 2022

2 hours ago
 Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in ..

Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in 2023

11 hours ago
 Yemen's warring parties renew truce for two months ..

Yemen's warring parties renew truce for two months: UN

11 hours ago
 DUHS organizes seminar in connection with World He ..

DUHS organizes seminar in connection with World Hepatitis Day

11 hours ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.