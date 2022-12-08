UrduPoint.com

China-Pakistan Folk Music Concert Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 08:22 PM

China-Pakistan folk music concert tomorrow

To promote China-Pakistan cultural exchanges and cooperation, China Cultural Center in Pakistan and Hebei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism of China with collaboration of Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will jointly produce a China-Pakistan Folk Music Concert to highlight the bilateral ironclad friendship here on December 9.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :To promote China-Pakistan cultural exchanges and cooperation, China Cultural Center in Pakistan and Hebei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism of China with collaboration of Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will jointly produce a China-Pakistan Folk Music Concert to highlight the bilateral ironclad friendship here on December 9.

The Concert is scheduled to be broadcast Live Online via chinanews.com and the Official Facebook Page of China Cultural Center in Pakistan with culture and tourism promotion films of both countries.

Video speeches by senior officials from each country will also be given before the Concert.

Pakistan Television Network (ptv) will broadcast live the China-Pakistan Folk Music Concert at a proper time and with PNCA to physically exhibit the recorded China-Pakistan Folk Music Concert in its auditorium.

The concert will be performed by Chinese Orchestra of Hebei Song and Dance Theater ,Pakistani Folk Band of Salman Adil /National Performing Arts Group of PNCA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Music China Facebook December TV From PTV

Recent Stories

KSrelief distributes 400 winter bags in Pakistan

KSrelief distributes 400 winter bags in Pakistan

10 seconds ago
 Severe cold weather not good for vegetables and fr ..

Severe cold weather not good for vegetables and fruit gardens

11 seconds ago
 Ashrafi urges world to give justice to Palestinian ..

Ashrafi urges world to give justice to Palestinians, Kashmiris

14 seconds ago
 Corruption hampers social, economic development: P ..

Corruption hampers social, economic development: Punjab governor

16 seconds ago
 Minister Mehmoodur Rasheed pays tribute to rescue ..

Minister Mehmoodur Rasheed pays tribute to rescue volunteers

8 minutes ago
 Consumption of nutritious food leads to good sport ..

Consumption of nutritious food leads to good sportspersons: Usman Wazir

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.