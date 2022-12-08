China-Pakistan folk music concert tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :To promote China-Pakistan cultural exchanges and cooperation, China Cultural Center in Pakistan and Hebei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism of China with collaboration of Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will jointly produce a China-Pakistan Folk Music Concert to highlight the bilateral ironclad friendship here on December 9.

The Concert is scheduled to be broadcast Live Online via chinanews.com and the Official Facebook Page of China Cultural Center in Pakistan with culture and tourism promotion films of both countries.

Video speeches by senior officials from each country will also be given before the Concert.

Pakistan Television Network (ptv) will broadcast live the China-Pakistan Folk Music Concert at a proper time and with PNCA to physically exhibit the recorded China-Pakistan Folk Music Concert in its auditorium.

The concert will be performed by Chinese Orchestra of Hebei Song and Dance Theater ,Pakistani Folk Band of Salman Adil /National Performing Arts Group of PNCA.