ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Central Communist Party of China has donated 54,000 face masks to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) as prevention against the coronavirus.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Adviser for CPC Cooperation Bayazeed Kansi handed over the masks to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, here on Monday.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed gratitude to the Communist Party of China for the humanitarian gesture, saying the way China helped the world in overcoming the challenge of COVID-19 was commendable.

He said China's support to Pakistan during the pandemic was reflective of the longstanding strong friendship between the two countries.