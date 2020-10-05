UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Communist Party Donates 54k Face Masks To MoFA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:55 PM

China's Communist Party donates 54k face masks to MoFA

The Central Communist Party of China has donated 54,000 face masks to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) as prevention against the coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Central Communist Party of China has donated 54,000 face masks to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) as prevention against the coronavirus.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Adviser for CPC Cooperation Bayazeed Kansi handed over the masks to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, here on Monday.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed gratitude to the Communist Party of China for the humanitarian gesture, saying the way China helped the world in overcoming the challenge of COVID-19 was commendable.

He said China's support to Pakistan during the pandemic was reflective of the longstanding strong friendship between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Shah Mehmood Qureshi China Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al-othaimeen Receives Us Consul General, Jeddah

8 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen reviews the latest developments and a ..

8 minutes ago

Sindh, Central Punjab secure close wins in Second ..

13 minutes ago

RAK Ruler meets MeznSat Team, underlines importanc ..

13 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi, NYUAD co-convene for virtual sym ..

13 minutes ago

&#039;Spirit of cooperation reflects our determina ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.