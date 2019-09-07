UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Arrives To Attend Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 02:14 PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, arrives to attend trilateral foreign ministers' dialogue

State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi Saturday arrived here to attend the 3rd round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue being held here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi Saturday arrived here to attend the 3rd round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue being held here.

To be chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Dialogue would be participated by the Chinese foreign minister and Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Salahuddin Rabbani along with their respective delegations.

On his arrival at Nur Khan Airbase, the Chinese foreign minister was warmly received by Foreign Minister Qureshi along with senior officers of his ministry.

Earlier, talking to media at the Airbase, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he would have a bilateral meeting with the Chinese counterpart that would follow the trilateral Dialogue on Afghanistan.

He said the meeting was crucial as it would give an opportunity to discuss both the situation at the eastern border including the Kashmir issue as well as western border including the developments going to take place in Afghanistan.

He said this would be the third round of the Trilateral Dialogue being hosted by Pakistan.

He said the importance of the trilateral forum would enhance with the revival of peace in Afghanistan that would give way to the trade and economic activity also to the benefit of Afghanistan. Pakistan desired Afghanistan to take advantage of the Gwadar Port being developed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The agenda of the Dialogue focuses on political relations and the peace process, security cooperation and counter terrorism, and development cooperation and connectivity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan China CPEC Gwadar Border Media

Recent Stories

Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sai ..

2 minutes ago

Nearly 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Leba ..

2 minutes ago

IOK authorities ban Muharram processions

2 minutes ago

Iran to Stop Depleting Enriched Uranium - Atomic E ..

2 minutes ago

Participants of Detainee Release Agreed by Kiev, M ..

50 minutes ago

PCB pays tribute to Abdul Qadir

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.