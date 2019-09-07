Chinese Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, arrives to attend trilateral foreign ministers' dialogue

State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi Saturday arrived here to attend the 3rd round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue being held here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi Saturday arrived here to attend the 3rd round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue being held here.

To be chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Dialogue would be participated by the Chinese foreign minister and Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Salahuddin Rabbani along with their respective delegations.

On his arrival at Nur Khan Airbase, the Chinese foreign minister was warmly received by Foreign Minister Qureshi along with senior officers of his ministry.

Earlier, talking to media at the Airbase, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he would have a bilateral meeting with the Chinese counterpart that would follow the trilateral Dialogue on Afghanistan.

He said the meeting was crucial as it would give an opportunity to discuss both the situation at the eastern border including the Kashmir issue as well as western border including the developments going to take place in Afghanistan.

He said this would be the third round of the Trilateral Dialogue being hosted by Pakistan.

He said the importance of the trilateral forum would enhance with the revival of peace in Afghanistan that would give way to the trade and economic activity also to the benefit of Afghanistan. Pakistan desired Afghanistan to take advantage of the Gwadar Port being developed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The agenda of the Dialogue focuses on political relations and the peace process, security cooperation and counter terrorism, and development cooperation and connectivity.