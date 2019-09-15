Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival Gala Performances held at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival Gala Performances, Workshop on Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage for Pakistani Students and Wuhan Photographic Exhibition were held here at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) as hosted by the China Cultural Center in Pakistan (CCCP) on Saturday (September 14).

China Cultural Center(CCC) in Pakistan hosted two different cultural troupes in Islamabad. Chinese classical cultural troupe enthralled the audience with their mesmerizing performance in PNCA.

H.E Mr. Yao Jing, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China was present on the occasion and said that these kinds of programs were meant to promote the linkages between people and create the understanding amongst our nations regarding the Chinese culture and values. These programs were part of the large public and cultural diplomacy initiatives of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Pakistan. Mr. Jamal Shah, Executive Director of PNCA also spoke on the occasion. Chinese Culture Counselor Zhang Heqing was also present on the occasion.

The Artists comprising of 19 members came from Chengdu school of Culture and Art and presented Chinese Musical & Dance in Gala Performances in PNCA Islamabad to celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival and 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Another Chinese troupe comprising of 9 members were from Wuhan Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism of China for a training workshop on "Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage" i.e Hand Embroidery, Clay Sculpture, Oil Paper Umbrella, Calligraphy, Hangmen fist (Traditional Chinese Boxing) for Pakistani students.

"Zhong Qiu Jie", which is also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, is celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar Calendar.

To the Chinese, Mid-Autumn Festival means family reunion and peace.

The festival is celebrated when the moon is believed to be the biggest and fullest. To the Chinese, a full moon is a symbol of prosperity, happiness, and family reunion. It is a time for family members and loved ones to congregate and enjoy the full moon - an auspicious symbol of abundance, harmony and luck.

The Mid-Autumn Festival has a history of over 3,000 years, it grew to be a major festival of China.To celebrate this festival, China Cultural Center(CCC) organized the events such as 1)Two Mid-Autumn Festival Gala performances at China Cultural Center in Pakistan, Islamabad ; 2) Wuhan Photographic Exhibition; 3) Training workshop on "Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage China Cultural Center in Pakistan (CCCP) has invited more than 100 Pakistani students from 07 different schools of Rawalpindi & Islamabad who participated in the training workshop of Hand Embroidery, Clay Sculpture, Marital Art and other intangible heritage to experience the traditional history and culture of China.

Charming Wuhan Photography Exhibition was inaugurated by Mr. Zhang Heqing, Cultural Counsellor of Embassy of the People's Republic of China & Director China Cultural Center in Pakistan which would be displayed from 14th to 21st September, 2019 at China Cultural Center in Pakistan (CCCP).

Cultural Counselor attended the workshop as Chief Guest. He also interacted with Pakistani students and Chinese Artists.