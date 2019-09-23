Chinese model can help Punjab economic growth: Dr. Salman

Punjab Chief Minister's Advisor on Development and Economic Affairs, Dr Salman Shah said on Monday that Chinese economic development model could be helpful for economic growth of Punjab, while province witnessing Chinese like urbanization

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Chief Minister 's Advisor on Development and Economic Affairs, Dr Salman Shah said on Monday that Chinese economic development model could be helpful for economic growth of Punjab , while province witnessing Chinese like urbanization.

In a meeting with Chinese delegation led by Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Mr Yao Jin here, the CM's Advisor said that Punjab was keen to get benefited from Chinese experience of economic growth. He assured the delegation that Punjab would be center for Chinese investment, while provincial government would play the role of bridge for Chinese and local investors' facilitation.

On this occasion, Chinese Ambassador assured all required support in the interested areas in Punjab.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of ongoing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in the province, while delegation was also briefed about the government priorities. Work on Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) was being completed, while government wanted to make it profitable venture in order to avoid any future hurdles in its operation, he mentioned.

Further, a comprehensive transportation plan was being chalked out for the entire district. He said that previous government worked on infrastructure development now the demand of development was changing as now industrialization was required under the CPEC.

The Advisor said that Punjab Chief Minister's office would play the role of brain for Chinese investment, asserting that Punjab made long-term planning for economic growth in the province, while Special Economic Zones (SEZs) were being established for investment promotion.

He pointed out that Chinese investors would be given special representation and space in Allam Iqbal Apparel Park.

The government was also establishing an authority for the promotion of public-private partnership and equal opportunities to all investors would make the SEZs successful, he added. The provincial government, he mentioned, wanted to work with Chinese in agriculture, livestock, textile and solar energy sectors.