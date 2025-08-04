Open Menu

Chiniot Police Observed Police Martyrs' Day With Sorrow, Pride

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 08:08 PM

The Chiniot Police observed Police Martyrs' Day on August 4 with great solemnity, paying tribute to the sacrifices of police martyrs

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Chiniot Police observed Police Martyrs' Day on August 4 with great solemnity, paying tribute to the sacrifices of police martyrs.

Various events were organized, including Quran recitation at Police Line Chiniot, where DPO Abdullah Ahmed and police officers recited the Quran and offered prayers for the martyrs.

The families of the martyrs were welcomed with a special protocol and police officers and jawans showered them with flowers.

The DPO met the families, inquired about their well-being, and assured them of all possible cooperation from the police.

A salute ceremony was organized at the memorial of the martyrs, where a well-dressed police contingent paid homage.

The families of the martyrs, DPO, SP Investigation, President Bar Association, and other dignitaries laid wreaths at the martyrs' memorial and offered prayers for the security of Pakistan.

Abdullah Ahmed emphasized that August 4 is a day of renewal of commitment for the police and they will continue to make sacrifices for the protection of the country and nation. He highlighted the exemplary steps being taken by the Punjab Police under the leadership of Inspector General of Police, Dr Usman Anwar, to support the families of martyrs.

