Lt. Gen (Retd) Muhammad Saeed Appointed as New WAPDA Chairman

PM says Lt. Gen (retd) Muhammad Saeed will carry out his duties as WAPDA chairman with dedication and professionalism

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday officially appointed Lieutenant General (Retired) Muhammad Saeed as the new Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), following the approval of the Federal cabinet.

The newly appointed chairman met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting, the premier congratulated him on assuming the prestigious position and extended his best wishes for a successful tenure.

“I am confident that Lt. Gen (Retd.) Muhammad Saeed will carry out his duties as WAPDA Chairman with utmost dedication and professionalism,” said the Prime Minister.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was also present at the meeting.

Lt General (retired) Sajjad Ghani resigned as Wapda chairman due to personal reasons a month ago. The PM accepted his resignation and forwarded it to the cabinet division for formal approval.