Musical Show 'Sur Sangeet Kicks Off Independence Day Celebrations
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 08:08 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A stunning musical show, Sur Sangeet, launched the Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi’s Independence Day celebrations on August 3, featuring young artists from Rawalpindi Division.
Performers including Ustad Azhar Shah, Wazir Ali, and Sharon Khan showcased folk, classical, and patriotic songs, drawing a large crowd of civil officers, poets, and artists who praised the talent.
The event which is part of a grand celebration directed by the Punjab Government from August 1 to 14, included tree plantation, building decoration, and illumination, culminating in flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony.
Director Muhammad Shakoor highlighted the nation’s patriotic spirit, paying special tribute to the armed forces for their recent victories and sacrifices in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos against India.
The 78th Independence Day festivities reflect the community’s enthusiasm, with the Arts Council continuing activities to honor the occasion.
