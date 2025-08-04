Kashmiri youth vow to continue struggle for right to self-determination, Shabab Ul Muslimeen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President of the Students Wing of Tehreek Shabab Ul Muslimeen Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Riaz Ahmed Awan, reaffirmed the unwavering resolve of Kashmiri youth to continue their struggle for the right to self-determination through all constitutional, democratic and political means, emphasizing Kashmir is not merely a geographical region but a conscious nation with a unique historical, cultural and political identity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) President of the Students Wing of Tehreek Shabab Ul Muslimeen Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Riaz Ahmed Awan, reaffirmed the unwavering resolve of Kashmiri youth to continue their struggle for the right to self-determination through all constitutional, democratic and political means, emphasizing Kashmir is not merely a geographical region but a conscious nation with a unique historical, cultural and political identity.

“Our youth are fully prepared to carry forward this struggle on every front until its just and logical conclusion is achieved,” he said.

In a statement issued Monday, Riaz Ahmed declared August 5 as a “dark and tragic chapter” in the history of J & K, marking the day when the Indian government revoked Articles 370 and 35-A of its constitution.

“This unconstitutional and unilateral move stripped our state of its special constitutional status, targeting our culture, identity and also an attempt to crush a national identity that has existed for thousands of years,” he said.

Riaz Awan also condemned the abrogation as a blatant violation of not only the United Nations (UN) resolutions but also India's own constitution.

“Changing the political status of a territory recognized by the UN as disputed, without the consent of its people, called a grave act of colonialism and imperialism,” he stated.

“August 5, 2019, was not just a legal assault—it was an ideological war to erase our identity and raise a new generation under a slave mindset. This attempt will never be accepted,” he added.

Awan also urged the international community, human rights bodies and all justice-loving nations to take serious notice of India’s illegal actions in Kashmir.

He called upon them to hold India accountable and support the Kashmiri people’s legitimate, legal and inalienable right to self-determination.