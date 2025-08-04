- Home
- Pakistan
- Kashmiri youth vow to continue struggle for right to self-determination, Shabab Ul Muslimeen
Kashmiri Youth Vow To Continue Struggle For Right To Self-determination, Shabab Ul Muslimeen
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 08:08 PM
President of the Students Wing of Tehreek Shabab Ul Muslimeen Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Riaz Ahmed Awan, reaffirmed the unwavering resolve of Kashmiri youth to continue their struggle for the right to self-determination through all constitutional, democratic and political means, emphasizing Kashmir is not merely a geographical region but a conscious nation with a unique historical, cultural and political identity
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) President of the Students Wing of Tehreek Shabab Ul Muslimeen Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Riaz Ahmed Awan, reaffirmed the unwavering resolve of Kashmiri youth to continue their struggle for the right to self-determination through all constitutional, democratic and political means, emphasizing Kashmir is not merely a geographical region but a conscious nation with a unique historical, cultural and political identity.
“Our youth are fully prepared to carry forward this struggle on every front until its just and logical conclusion is achieved,” he said.
In a statement issued Monday, Riaz Ahmed declared August 5 as a “dark and tragic chapter” in the history of J & K, marking the day when the Indian government revoked Articles 370 and 35-A of its constitution.
“This unconstitutional and unilateral move stripped our state of its special constitutional status, targeting our culture, identity and also an attempt to crush a national identity that has existed for thousands of years,” he said.
Riaz Awan also condemned the abrogation as a blatant violation of not only the United Nations (UN) resolutions but also India's own constitution.
“Changing the political status of a territory recognized by the UN as disputed, without the consent of its people, called a grave act of colonialism and imperialism,” he stated.
“August 5, 2019, was not just a legal assault—it was an ideological war to erase our identity and raise a new generation under a slave mindset. This attempt will never be accepted,” he added.
Awan also urged the international community, human rights bodies and all justice-loving nations to take serious notice of India’s illegal actions in Kashmir.
He called upon them to hold India accountable and support the Kashmiri people’s legitimate, legal and inalienable right to self-determination.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..3 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan4 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui4 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history4 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law5 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister5 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister5 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy5 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk6 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July6 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch6 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..6 hours ago