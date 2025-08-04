District administration launches online public service portal

In a major step towards improving public service delivery and promoting transparent governance, the District Administration Kohat has successfully launched a comprehensive list of notified public services on its official website

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) In a major step towards improving public service delivery and promoting transparent governance, the District Administration Kohat has successfully launched a comprehensive list of notified public services on its official website:https://kohat.kp.gov.pk/page/services_2.

This initiative is in full compliance with Section 9 of the Right to Public Services Act, 2014, said an official communique issued here on Monday.

The online portal, developed under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali, serves as a centralized platform for citizens to access a wide range of services provided by the district government and associated departments.

It is designed to simplify access to essential services and ensure that the public receives timely and efficient support.

Each listed service includes important details such as the name of the Designated Officer responsible for delivering the service, the time frame within which the service must be provided, and the relevant Appellate and Final Appellate Authorities.

The Chief Commissioner of the Right to Public Services Commission has been designated as the final authority for appeals.

This development marks a significant milestone in Kohat’s efforts to improve transparency and accountability in local governance.

Citizens can now track the progress of their service applications online, reducing delays and improving satisfaction with government processes.

Deputy Commissioner Chitrali urged the public to make full use of the portal, highlighting it as a powerful tool in empowering citizens and protecting their rights.

He emphasized that the administration remains committed to upholding the principles of good governance and public service.

Special recognition was given to Tashfin Israr, District Monitoring Officer of the Right to Public Services Commission, and Farman Khan, Deputy Director IT Kohat, for their outstanding efforts in implementing the system.

The launch of this portal is being hailed as a model initiative that could be replicated across other districts in the province, further strengthening public trust in government institutions.