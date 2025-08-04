(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has termed August 5, 2019, as a dark chapter in Kashmir’s history, when the Indian government abrogated Articles 370 and 35A of its Constitution in a bid to alter the disputed status of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The AJK President expressed these views in a special message issued on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation), observed annually on August 5 as a mark of protest against India’s unconstitutional actions and ongoing oppression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The President said that India has long employed state terrorism as a weapon of war to suppress the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people; however, the scale of oppression and brutality has intensified after August 05 2019. "India wants to forcibly and illegally annex occupied Kashmir, but the brave people of the region continue to resist Indian tyranny with remarkable courage and without arms," he said.

The president affirmed that the people of occupied Kashmir are committed to their peaceful freedom movement and remain steadfast in their demand for the right to self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“Kashmiris seek a peaceful resolution to the dispute, based on international law and the will of the people,” he remarked. Barrister Chaudhry denounced India’s claims of being a secular and democratic state, saying that New Delhi has been exposed before the world due to its grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and the persecution of minorities across India.

He also paid tribute to the Pakistani armed forces for responding effectively to Indian aggression, saying that their resolute defense compelled India to agree to a ceasefire.

Highlighting the importance of international engagement to bring about a peaceful solution to the lingering dispute, he said: “We should seriously consider offers of mediation, including the one previously extended by U.S President Donald Trump".The president also stressed the need for including Kashmiris in any future talks between Pakistan and India to ensure a just and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute.