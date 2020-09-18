UrduPoint.com
Chohan Calls Opposition's APC As Corruption Conference

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:12 PM

Provincial minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that opposition's All Parties Conference (APC) will be a corruption conference political gangs

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that opposition's All Parties Conference (APC) will be a corruption conference political gangs.

While talking to media persons during his visit to Mian Channu on Friday the provincial minister said that JUI-F chief should be ready for 'Jalwa' rather than 'halwa'.

He said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's refusal to return to the country will be harmful for him and he will have to return the looted money by all means.

Mr. Chohan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the plunderers of the country to their logical ends and he is fighting for the survival of the country.

About inflation in the country, provincial minister said that the past rulers were the main cause of inflation and added that inflation is gradually decreasing due to solid policies of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Punjab government is working on police reforms, he said adding that two accused of Lahore-Sialkot motorway incident were traced within 72 hours and police arrested one of them while the other accused will also be apprehended soon.

Earlier, provincial minister reached the residence of Chief Whip Punjab Assembly, Syed Abbas Ali Shah and condoled over sad demise of his mother and prayed for high ranks for the departed soul.

