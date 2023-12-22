Open Menu

Christian Community Playing Key Role In Pakistan's Development, Prosperity: Mushaal

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Christian community playing key role in Pakistan's development, prosperity: Mushaal

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, congratulating the Christian community on Christmas, has said that the Christian community was playing a key role in the development and prosperity of the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, congratulating the Christian community on Christmas, has said that the Christian community was playing a key role in the development and prosperity of the country.

She said that the Christian community members were performing significant services while all the minorities including the Christian community had equal rights in Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony organized by Archbishop Rawalpindi-Islamabad Dr Joseph Arshad in connection with Christmas celebrations, Mushaal said that atrocities were being committed on minorities in India and the international community should to take notice of that.

Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig. Ahmad Nawaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Chaudhry Tanveer, Barrister Daniyal, Chaudhry Osama, Malik Abrar, Ziaullah Shah and Rashid Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party's Sibt-ul-Hasan Bukhari, businessman Sheikh Muhammad Hafeez, Shoaib Sadal, Member of the peace committee, Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar, Frayad Francis, Napoleon Gomez, Sanobar Gill, ambassadors of various countries, Hindu, Sikh and Christian leaders, Ulema Izhar Bukhari, Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi and

Pir Azmatullah, and administrative officers attended the ceremony.

Archbishop Dr Joseph Arshad, in his remarks, said,”Christmas gives us the message of peace and brotherhood, and the Christian community will continue to strive for the development and prosperity of the beloved country like before.”

He urged the Christian community to remember their needy and deserving brothers in the festivities of Christmas and share them in their joy.

He congratulated the Christian community on Christmas, which, he said, was a message of peace, reconciliation and love. The community would continue its efforts for the promotion of love and affection.

On this occasion, special guest Mushaal Mullicik lit the candle of peace along with Dr Joseph Arshad and other distinguished guests. A Christmas cake was also cut later.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Christmas Rawalpindi Rashid Khan Pakistan Peoples Party Women Muslim Christian All Share Love

Recent Stories

EPA launches crackdown against illegal units in H- ..

EPA launches crackdown against illegal units in H-13 burning plastic waste

4 minutes ago
 Speakers hail Pakistan's achievements at COP28, de ..

Speakers hail Pakistan's achievements at COP28, demand futuristic approach to me ..

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Madressatul Islam University to organise 6 I ..

Sindh Madressatul Islam University to organise 6 International Conferences

4 minutes ago
 Speakers discuss future opportunities in building ..

Speakers discuss future opportunities in building IT talent ecosystem

3 minutes ago
 Two-way Link Badeni Road completed

Two-way Link Badeni Road completed

5 minutes ago
 Christmas event held at BWMC

Christmas event held at BWMC

4 minutes ago
Good to use natural elements to support agricultur ..

Good to use natural elements to support agricultural activities: minister

4 minutes ago
 Int’l workshop on ‘Control of Infectious Disea ..

Int’l workshop on ‘Control of Infectious Diseases’ from Dec 26

4 minutes ago
 Nomination papers of several political bigwigs su ..

Nomination papers of several political bigwigs submitted for NA-44,45 DIKhan

4 minutes ago
 Kundi submits nomination papers, optimistic to vic ..

Kundi submits nomination papers, optimistic to victorious against opponents

21 minutes ago
 IPMG meeting urges fortifying gender data collecti ..

IPMG meeting urges fortifying gender data collection to promote gender equality

21 minutes ago
 Mushaal acknowledges Christian community's role in ..

Mushaal acknowledges Christian community's role in national development

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan