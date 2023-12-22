Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, congratulating the Christian community on Christmas, has said that the Christian community was playing a key role in the development and prosperity of the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, congratulating the Christian community on Christmas, has said that the Christian community was playing a key role in the development and prosperity of the country.

She said that the Christian community members were performing significant services while all the minorities including the Christian community had equal rights in Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony organized by Archbishop Rawalpindi-Islamabad Dr Joseph Arshad in connection with Christmas celebrations, Mushaal said that atrocities were being committed on minorities in India and the international community should to take notice of that.

Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig. Ahmad Nawaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Chaudhry Tanveer, Barrister Daniyal, Chaudhry Osama, Malik Abrar, Ziaullah Shah and Rashid Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party's Sibt-ul-Hasan Bukhari, businessman Sheikh Muhammad Hafeez, Shoaib Sadal, Member of the peace committee, Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar, Frayad Francis, Napoleon Gomez, Sanobar Gill, ambassadors of various countries, Hindu, Sikh and Christian leaders, Ulema Izhar Bukhari, Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi and

Pir Azmatullah, and administrative officers attended the ceremony.

Archbishop Dr Joseph Arshad, in his remarks, said,”Christmas gives us the message of peace and brotherhood, and the Christian community will continue to strive for the development and prosperity of the beloved country like before.”

He urged the Christian community to remember their needy and deserving brothers in the festivities of Christmas and share them in their joy.

He congratulated the Christian community on Christmas, which, he said, was a message of peace, reconciliation and love. The community would continue its efforts for the promotion of love and affection.

On this occasion, special guest Mushaal Mullicik lit the candle of peace along with Dr Joseph Arshad and other distinguished guests. A Christmas cake was also cut later.