Christian community to celebrate Independence Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :A grand function arranged by Christian Community in connection with Independence Day Celebrations will be held under the auspices of River side Development Organization (RDO) on August 13, said Coordinator RDO, Sarah Sehar here on Monday.

Special prayers for the stability, prosperity and solidarity of Pakistan will be held and leading personalities from Christian Community from Sukkur, Shikarpur, Khairpur and Jaccobabad and office bearers of the different religious and political parties would also attend the celebrations.